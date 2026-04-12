House bill aims to shield consumers from oil-driven price surges

A proposed bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives to establish a nationwide protection system aimed at shielding ordinary Filipinos from the impact of an oil crisis.
Known as the KALINGA Act, the proposal aims to put in place safeguards to prevent possible increases in the prices of essential goods and services, including electricity, food, and public transportation.
It was penned by House Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy and Majority Leader Alexander “Sandro” Marcos and later filed in Congress on 8 April.
“Sa KALINGA Act, may malinaw na sistema—may trigger, may action, may tulong,” Marcos said in a statement this Sunday.
"Hindi ito ayuda lang. Ito ay proteksyon…kapag tumaas ang presyo automatic ang tulong,” he added.
Among the safety nets proposed in the bill are the establishment of key components such as a Fuel Stabilization Component, Targeted Assistance Component, and Essential Goods and Logistical Stabilization Component among others.
Marcos expressed that the filing of the bill was meant to ensure that all sectors of society were not left behind at a time of crisis and that action would start before the crisis, not during one.
“Sa KALINGA, walang Pilipinong maiiwan, lalo na sa oras na pinaka mabigat ang laban,” he stated.