Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President and his son had yet to discuss the party switch because of the Chief Executive's busy schedule.

Malacañang on Thursday, 15 October, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fully trusts his son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, following the lawmaker's decision to leave the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) for Lakas-CMD.

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However, she maintained that Marcos trusts his son's political decisions.

“Pero katulad doon sinabi ko dati, ang desisyon ng kanyang anak ay nagtitiwala ang Pangulo. So kung ano man ang gagawin ng kanyang anak, ito ay kanyang pinagkakatiwalaan na tama ang anumang aksyon ng kanyang anak, ng kanyang mga anak,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Sandro Marcos took his oath as a Lakas-CMD member Monday, 12 October, leaving the PFP, which his father chairs.

The move brought the younger Marcos into the political party associated with his uncle, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The party switch followed Sandro's earlier disclosure that certain government officials had allegedly offered his father a deal while the latter was seeking support from the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

When previously asked about Sandro's disclosure, Castro said the President believed his son was telling the truth.

Malacañang has not disclosed whether the President and his son have scheduled a discussion about the lawmaker's decision to change political parties.