House to probe telecommuting amid rising fuel, power costs

The panels are expected to submit their findings and recommendations to Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III, including possible legislative measures and policy actions to strengthen and expand telecommuting arrangements nationwide.

The resolution was filed as tensions in the Middle East threaten global oil supply chains and raise concerns over potential increases in fuel and electricity prices that could affect workers and businesses.

“Recent geopolitical tensions and armed conflict in the Middle East pose significant risks to global oil supply chains, potentially resulting in higher fuel prices and electricity costs that may inevitably affect the Philippine economy and the daily lives of Filipino workers,” Marcos said in the resolution.

The Ilocos Norte lawmaker noted that higher fuel and power costs could place additional strain on families and businesses already dealing with inflation.

“The increase in fuel and electricity prices translates into higher transportation costs, greater operational expenses for businesses, and additional financial burden on Filipino families already coping with inflationary pressures,” he said.

Marcos said flexible work arrangements, including telecommuting, could help ease these pressures while maintaining productivity.