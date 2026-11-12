Senate President Win Gatchalian (left) and Presiding Officer Francis Escudero (right) confer during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, as Senate judges and staff take in the proceedings.

Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Paolo A. Panelo on Thursday called on Senate Presiding Officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero to intervene immediately when senator-judges subject witnesses in the impeachment trial to what he described as hostile and humiliating questioning.

Panelo welcomed Escudero's reminder to members of the impeachment court to respect witnesses' rights and observe proper conduct during proceedings, but said the warning would be ineffective without its actual enforcement.

“The reminder is different from implementation,” Panelo said in an ambush interview at the Senate.

He cited Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan's remark during Wednesday's proceedings that receiving money from a company could constitute participation in its operations, saying it was a legal conclusion rather than a question intended to elicit testimony.

“Parang they just want to spread into the records of this case or para ipaalam sa publiko kung ano yung legal position nila on a certain matter,” Panelo said.