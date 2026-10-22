Foreign nationals arrested in separate police operations in Luzon

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested two foreign nationals during separate police operations in Luzon on 19 and 20 of October 2026, reflecting the PNP's continuing emphasis on timely information-sharing and appropriate police intervention.

The personnel of the Bureau of Immigration and the Clark International Airport Police Station (CIAPS), Aviation Security Enforcement Unit 3, arrested a Korean national in Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat City, Pampanga on 20 October 2026.

Authorities arrested the said Korean national after verifying the suspect as being included in the Bureau of Immigration Watch List.

The interception was carried out pursuant to a Warrant of Arrest issued in connection with an estafa case, with bail recommended at P30,000.00. He was subsequently placed under the custody of the concerned police unit for proper disposition.

The timely action highlights the importance of coordination between immigration and police authorities in identifying persons subject to existing legal processes and ensuring their proper referral to the appropriate authorities.

In a separate incident in Manila, police officers from Dagonoy Police Community Precinct of Police Station 6, Manila Police District, responded to a reported disturbance at a barangay hall in Barangay 767, Sta. Ana, on 19 October.

Initial investigation showed that Australian national allegedly went to the barangay hall and challenged barangay personnel to a fistfight while shouting and uttering insulting words. When responding police officers arrived, he allegedly continued the disturbance and challenged them to a fight, prompting the officers to intervene and arrest him.

He was brought to Police Station 6 for proper disposition in connection with the reported violations of Articles 151 and 155 of the Revised Penal Code.