Meralco, Metrobank foundations bring aid to Pag-asa families

Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea is 277 kilometers west of the Palawan mainland and is part of the municipality of Kalayaan. It can only be reached by boat or small plane which lands on a small airstrip of the island.

Some 80 families live in Pag-asa which has 107 soldiers securing them and 10 teachers attending to some 83 students.

On 20 April, Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) and One Meralco Foundation (OMF) reached out to the 222 residents of Pag-asa bringing medicines and solar power panels.

MBFI volunteers and members of the Police Officers Responsible for Organizing, Transforming and Empowering Communities (PROTECT) conducted the outreach to celebrate the anniversary of the foundation’s Guro, Pulis, Sundalo na may Galing, Puso at Sigasig (GPS2) program.

“In a continuing celebration of its 45th anniversary with ‘A Heart that Serves’ theme, MBFI brought the GPS2 program to Pag-asa Island to bridge hope and assistance to the island residents facing difficulties with access to basic needs and services,” PROTECT president P/Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan O. Okubo, told the Daily Tribune.

To help address the healthcare needs of the remote residents, free medical and dental consultations were conducted in partnership with Donate Philippines.

Infants were administered with free vaccines and residents were provided with essential medicines, vitamins and eyeglasses.