Metrobank economist bags top Asia research award

METROBANK Chief Economist Nicholas Mapa receives the Best Individual Sellside Research Award at The Asset Benchmark Research Awards in Singapore.

Metrobank Chief Economist Nicholas Mapa has secured the top individual sellside research award at the 2026 The Asset Benchmark Research Awards, recognizing his work in analyzing economic and financial market developments.

Mapa ranked first in the Best Individual Sellside Research category at the awards ceremony held in Singapore, highlighting Metrobank's research capabilities in providing businesses and investors with insights into the Philippine economy and financial markets.

As head of Metrobank's Research and Market Strategy Team, Mapa oversees analysis of key economic indicators, including economic growth, inflation, interest rates, and foreign exchange movements.

The team's research and economic briefings help businesses and investors assess market developments and make decisions on financing, investments, and financial risk management.

“This recognition encourages us to keep asking the right questions and delivering insights that are clear, timely, and relevant to our clients that helps them make sense of developments and weigh on their next steps. It also reflects the collective work of the Metrobank Research team,” Mapa said.

The award recognizes leading fixed-income analysts, economists, and credit strategists across Asia's capital markets, as businesses and investors navigate changes in economic policy, inflation, and global market conditions.