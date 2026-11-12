SM Prime taps premium events market

SM Prime Holdings Inc. is moving to capture a larger share of the premium events market as its hospitality arm expands into exclusive corporate gatherings and private celebrations, expanding revenue opportunities at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex.

SM Hotels and Convention Centers (SMHCC) has opened DEWEY at Conrad Manila, its first dedicated luxury rooftop events venue within the complex, targeting clients seeking smaller, high-end gatherings.

The venue accommodates up to 170 guests, allowing SM Prime to serve a market distinct from the large conventions and exhibitions handled by its existing facilities.

“DEWEY offers something different within the MOA Complex. We wanted to create a space where guests can enjoy the beauty of Manila Bay in a more private, sophisticated setting,” SMHCC Executive Vice President Peggy Angeles said on Thursday.

“It also complements our existing and upcoming MICE venues so clients have more choices for events of different sizes and formats.”

The rooftop facility offers indoor and alfresco spaces, private elevator access and curated dining services, with panoramic views of Manila Bay.

The expansion complements SM Prime’s existing meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions portfolio, which includes Conrad Manila’s three ballrooms, Lanson Place Mall of Asia’s Grand Saffron Ballroom and SMX Convention Center Manila.