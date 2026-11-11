Market opening creates new growth lane for D&L

Smaller businesses and institutions are emerging as a new customer market for D&L Industries, Inc. affiliate EvoEnergi, which is expanding its commercial reach as relaxed regulations allow more establishments to negotiate their own supply contracts.

Since launching operations in 2025, the company has built a portfolio of more than 1,100 customers representing over 257 megawatts (MW) of contracted demand, positioning it to capture a larger share of the expanding commercial market.

Its latest expansion targets schools, hospitals and religious institutions, securing 13.08 MW of contracted demand in 2026 through partnerships with more than 25 organizations.

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The growing institutional portfolio reflects a shift in market opportunities as smaller establishments gain access to supply arrangements previously available mainly to larger consumers.

The Energy Regulatory Commission lowered the eligibility threshold for Retail Competition and Open Access and the Retail Aggregation Program from 500 kilowatts to 100 kilowatts of average monthly peak demand, effective June.

The policy change widens the pool of potential customers for retail suppliers and aggregators, creating opportunities to compete for contracts with smaller commercial establishments.

For EvoEnergi, the expanded market offers another avenue to grow its customer base and strengthen its presence across different business segments.

Its institutional partners include Maranatha Christian Academy, Don Bosco Technical College, University of Perpetual Help System, St. Dominic College of Asia, City of Imus Doctors Hospital, and the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ.

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Based on ERC reports covering the past 13 months, EvoEnergi ranks as the country’s leading retail aggregator by number of aggregated groups.

Beyond expanding its customer portfolio, the company is positioning its services as a cost-management option for institutions looking to allocate more resources to their primary operations.

“Every amount saved allows us to redirect precious resources to the things that matter most: our students, our teachers, and the mission of our school,” said Pbr. Lily Ferriol, directress of Maranatha Christian Academy.

Actual savings depend on consumption, contract terms, and supply arrangements.