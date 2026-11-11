Kim Chiu and her trending post on sites spreading negative stories about her

Actress Kim Chiu is taking a firm stand against individuals and online platforms allegedly spreading false information, malicious rumors, and invading her personal privacy.

In a statement shared on her social media account, the Kapamilya star revealed that her legal team has begun investigating those potentially responsible for the damaging claims.

“My legal team is already looking into the individuals and platforms responsible for spreading false information, malicious rumors, and invading my privacy, including possible violations of Article 26 of the Civil Code of the Philippines,” Kim stated.

Also read Lakambini ‘Lakam’ Chiu released on ₱5.6 Million bail, pleads not guilty

The actress also emphasized the importance of responsible social media use, reminding the public that freedom of expression should never become an excuse to attack someone's reputation or interfere with their private life.

“Not everything I go through needs to be shared, explained, or justified to the public. You never know what someone is going through until you’re in their shoes,” she stressed.

Kim concluded her message with a reminder about compassion and accountability in the digital world.

“Freedom of expression comes with responsibility. A little kindness and respect can go a long way.”