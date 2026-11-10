SM Investments earns second straight workplace excellence recognition

SM Investments Corp. has secured its Great Place to Work certification for 2026, marking its second consecutive year of recognition for its workplace culture.

The certification was based on the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey, in which 92 percent of the company's employees said management was competent in running the business.

SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic DyBuncio said the recognition reflects the trust employees place in the company's leadership and direction.

“We are grateful to receive this recognition from our people for the second consecutive year. Their trust is something we value and work to earn every day,” DyBuncio said.

He added that employees who feel supported, included and confident in the company's direction are better positioned to contribute to its long-term growth.

SM Investments said it promotes a workplace guided by its core values of Drive and Enthusiasm, Leadership, Integrity, Teamwork and Entrepreneurship, collectively known as DELITE.

The company also cited fairness, accountability and transparency as principles underpinning its corporate governance and efforts to create value for stakeholders, including employees.