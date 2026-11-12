The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responded to a submerged Landing Craft Tank (LCT) 8 that resulted in an oil spill in the vicinity waters of Carrascal, Surigao del Sur, on 10 November 2026.

According to the PCG, they received a phone call from the vessel's captain reporting that the LCT8 submerged due to strong winds and rough sea conditions, resulting in an oil spill.

The PCG reported that all 17 crew members on board, including the captain, were in good physical condition.

Initial inspection revealed oil contamination along an estimated 200-meter stretch of the affected shoreline, with approximately 800 liters of spilled oil.

The PCG deployed absorbent pads and oil spill containment booms and recovered 460 liters of oily water mixture.

On November 11, the response team recovered an additional 170 liters of oily waste and oil-contaminated debris weighing 390 kilograms.