Home/News/Free organic rice PhotosFree organic rice ALAnaly Labor·9 November 2026 · 4:21 PM PHT·3 MIN READNovember 9, 2026 — Department of Agriculture employees queue to avail themselves of free organic rice as the department celebrates the 12th Organic Agriculture Month at the DA office in Quezon City. Photo by Analy LaborANALY LABORText sizeA−ResetA+SaveANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORNovember 9, 2026 — Department of Agriculture employees queue to avail themselves of free organic rice as the department celebrates the 12th Organic Agriculture Month at the DA office in Quezon City. Photo by Analy LaborKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news