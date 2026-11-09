Photos

Free organic rice

Analy Labor··3 MIN READ

November 9, 2026 — Department of Agriculture employees queue to avail themselves of free organic rice as the department celebrates the 12th Organic Agriculture Month at the DA office in Quezon City. Photo by Analy Labor

November 9, 2026 — Department of Agriculture employees queue to avail themselves of free organic rice as the department celebrates the 12th Organic Agriculture Month at the DA office in Quezon City. Photo by Analy Labor

ANALY LABOR

Text size
ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

November 9, 2026 — Department of Agriculture employees queue to avail themselves of free organic rice as the department celebrates the 12th Organic Agriculture Month at the DA office in Quezon City. Photo by Analy Labor

November 9, 2026 — Department of Agriculture employees queue to avail themselves of free organic rice as the department celebrates the 12th Organic Agriculture Month at the DA office in Quezon City. Photo by Analy Labor