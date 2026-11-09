DA impose 60 days import ban

November 9, 2026 — Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel held a press conference alongside hog raisers' leaders to announce a 60-day restriction on pork meat importation. While the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines, Inc. (ProPork) welcomed the importation ban, the group felt that the 60-day period is “too short.” At the same time, groups such as the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG), along with the Department of Agriculture (DA), continue to pursue an appeal with the Tariff Commission to raise tariffs on imported pork once again as a long-term solution. | Photo by Analy Labor