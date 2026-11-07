Against Pax Silica press-con

(7 November 2026) Youth Against Pax Silica (YAPAX) held a press conference at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, 7 November 2026, to declare a National Day of Action on 13 November 2026, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit for the 49th ASEAN Summit. The declaration comes amid the administration's railroading of the Pax Silica Framework Agreement without transparency, public consultation, or the consent of directly affected communities. | Photo by Analy Labor

ANALY LABOR