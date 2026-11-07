Home/News/UP Diliman Jogging PhotosUP Diliman Jogging ALAnaly Labor·7 November 2026 · 5:09 PM PHT·3 MIN READ(7 November 2026) Health-conscious individuals enjoy the morning ambiance by walking and jogging at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, 7 November 2026. | Photo by Analy LaborText sizeA−ResetA+SaveANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABOR(7 November 2026) Health-conscious individuals enjoy the morning ambiance by walking and jogging at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, 7 November 2026. | Photo by Analy LaborKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news