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UP Diliman Jogging

Analy Labor··3 MIN READ

(7 November 2026) Health-conscious individuals enjoy the morning ambiance by walking and jogging at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, 7 November 2026. | Photo by Analy Labor

(7 November 2026) Health-conscious individuals enjoy the morning ambiance by walking and jogging at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, 7 November 2026. | Photo by Analy Labor

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ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

(7 November 2026) Health-conscious individuals enjoy the morning ambiance by walking and jogging at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, 7 November 2026. | Photo by Analy Labor

(7 November 2026) Health-conscious individuals enjoy the morning ambiance by walking and jogging at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, 7 November 2026. | Photo by Analy Labor