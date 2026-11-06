Halo-halo for hot holiday season

(November 06, 2026) Mang Inasal Product Lead Alissa Mae Evangelista gave a demo of their new halo-halo treat, a limited-time Tsoko n’ Nut Yema Halo-Halo, Mang Inasal’s signature extra-creamy milk. This limited-time dessert is a refreshing mixture of Rocky Road ice cream, choco peanut bars, chocolate powder, creamy salted yema drizzle, and crunchy choco coating, giving the classic Filipino Halo-Halo a more indulgent spin. With its combination of nostalgic flavors and satisfying textures, it is a holiday treat made for chocolate lovers, perfect for the hot holiday season. | Photo by Analy Labor

ANALY LABOR