The HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) started the construction of the Philippine Navy's new guided-missile frigate at the company's shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea on 4 November 2026.

The start of the construction was kicked off by the official steel-cutting ceremony between the Philippine Navy and the HD HHI, marking another significant milestone in the navy's modernization program.

The event officially starts the construction for the first of two additional guided-missile frigates that will bolster the Philippines' archipelagic defense capabilities. Built by HD HHI, the new 3,200-ton frigate is patterned after the hull design of the Miguel Malvar-class frigates — making it the third ship of its class in the PN fleet. This design consistency ensures seamless fleet interoperability, maintenance efficiency, and streamlined crew training across current and future platforms.

The steel-cutting ceremony is a major shipbuilding milestone that signifies the initial cut of steel and the formal start of production activities. Delivery of the first frigate is scheduled for 2029.