SM City Tarlac unveiled its entry for the 19th Belenismo sa Tarlac in front of the mall in Tarlac City on 5 November 2026, joining the annual event that makes Tarlac the Belen Capital of the Philippines.

According to Public Relations Manager Jam De Loyola Torio, "At the heart of the Filipino Christmas celebration lies the timeless Nativity story, celebrated through the long-standing tradition of Belen-making in the Province of Tarlac."

"This year, SM City Tarlac honors the cherished art of Belenismo with a meaningful portrayal of the birth of Jesus, emphasizing the beauty and significance of the Holy Family. At the center of this display is the traditional Nativity scene featuring Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus, accompanied by the Angel and the Three Kings," she said.

Each figure wears refined fabrics such as silk, satin, and taffeta, decorated with ornaments that sparkle under the lights.

She said that the Belen reminds us that simplicity is the main essence of the nativity.

In a commitment to sustainability, more than 50% of the materials used are recycled and repurposed, including steel, plywood, acrylic sheets, metal offcuts, and reclaimed wood. Indigenous woven materials are also incorporated, honoring local craftsmanship and the rich cultural heritage of the Tarlaqueño community.

"Through creativity and resourcefulness, these materials are given new life in the form of this Nativity scene.

Rooted in the rich culture and traditions of the Tarlaqueño community, this year's Belenismo centerpiece stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of faith and hope that unites families and communities," she said.

More than just a display, this year's Belenismo serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Belenismo. Through the story of the Holy Family, it celebrates the light of faith, the gift of love, and the hope brought by the birth of Jesus.