DOT3 Director Richard Daenos and officials from Hann Foundation Inc. and and Iconopixel Multimedia Production show an agreement for the implementation of the PAMANA: Parangal sa Manlilikhang Natatangi program.

The Department of Tourism - Region 3 (DOT3) is set to host the North Luzon Travel Expo (NLTE) at the SMX Convention Center Clark in the Clark Freeport Zone from 20 to 22 of November 2026.

During the Pampanga Press Club KapiHann on 4 November, DOT3 Director Richard Daenos said that the travel expo is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Travel and Tour Agencies of Pampanga (ATTAP) and the Central Luzon Association of Independent Tour Operators (CLAITO).

He added that the event returns to Clark for its fifth edition and will be co-hosted by the Department of Tourism regional offices in Regions I and II and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

With the theme “North Luzon Unbound: Celebrating Creativity, Empowering Communities,” NLTE 2026 will highlight Creative Tourism and the role of creativity, culture, local identity, and innovation in developing meaningful tourism experiences.

He said that visitors can expect exclusive travel deals and a showcase of tourism offerings, including accommodations, attractions, and products from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as participating sponsors.

DOT regional offices and local government units (LGUs) from across the country will also feature their respective destinations, tourism products, and local experiences through interactive exhibits. Admission to the three-day expo is free.

In the same forum, the DOT-III also announced its partnership with Hann Foundation Inc. (HFI), Hann Philippines Inc., and Iconopixel Multimedia Production for the implementation of the PAMANA: Parangal sa Manlilikhang Natatangi program.