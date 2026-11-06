Former onscreen sweethearts Angelu de Leon and Bobby Andrews are set to bring back cherished memories as the actress expressed her excitement over reuniting with her longtime screen partner.

The two became one of the most beloved loveteams of the 1990s, capturing the hearts of television viewers through their memorable portrayals of Peachy and Wacks in the hit youth-oriented series T.G.I.S.

For Angelu, their enduring connection goes beyond the popularity they enjoyed during their younger years in show business.

“It didn’t matter what characters we played; we will always be Peachy and Wacks in the eyes and hearts of the people who love our loveteam. But what I treasure most is what happened off-cam: a friendship that grew up with us and stayed,” she wrote.

Their partnership remains a nostalgic reminder of an era when television loveteams became an important part of Filipino pop culture.