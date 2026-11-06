Despite their growing popularity and the attention they have been receiving, the Babydolls remain determined to keep their feet firmly on the ground as they continue enjoying their journey in the entertainment industry.

During their 5 November appearance on GMA Network’s Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the group reflected on their newfound recognition and the importance of remembering their beginnings.

When television host Boy Abunda asked how they felt about becoming increasingly popular, Babydoll Arianne emphasized that success has not changed their outlook on life.

“We stay humble lang kasi pinangarap din naman po naming mapunta kung nasaan po kami,” Arianne shared.

Her response highlighted the group’s appreciation for the opportunities that have come their way, particularly after working toward the recognition they are now experiencing.

For the Babydolls, being in the spotlight represents the fulfillment of aspirations they once hoped would become reality.

Boy Abunda acknowledged their achievements, pointing out that their present success was the result of determination, hard work, and prayers.

The veteran television host also brought up the financial rewards that often accompany popularity, asking whether the group had already earned substantial money from their careers.

Babydoll Ina responded with a smile, saying, “Mas nakakaipon na po ngayon.”

Her answer suggested that their growing success has also allowed them to become more financially secure.

Beyond the excitement of fame and the benefits that come with it, the group’s appearance offered a glimpse of their attitude toward success.

Rather than allowing public attention to overshadow their values, the Babydolls continue to recognize the importance of gratitude, humility, and appreciating the opportunities they have been given.

As their popularity continues to rise, the group hopes to remain grounded while pursuing more opportunities in show business.