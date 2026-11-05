San Simon municipal engineer arrested over alleged P50,000 extortion

A San Simon, Pampanga, municipal engineer was arrested in a CIDG operation over an alleged P50,000 payment for two Certificates of Non-Coverage.

A municipal engineer in San Simon, Pampanga, was arrested after allegedly receiving P50,000 in exchange for two Certificates of Non-Coverage (CNCs) during an entrapment operation on 4 November 2026.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said the operation was conducted by its Regional Special Operations Team in Central Luzon and Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, together with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Region 3, the Police Regional Office 3 Regional Special Operations Group, and local police units.

The operation stemmed from a resident’s complaint that the engineer had demanded excessive fees for the processing of a building permit and CNCs for a warehouse and apartment project.

According to the CIDG, the complainant had already paid the suspect P80,000 under an agreed package deal for the building permit and CNC. The engineer allegedly demanded an additional P50,000, or P25,000 per certificate, to secure two CNCs.

A CNC is a document issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau certifying that a proposed or existing project falls below the environmental impact threshold and is exempt from securing an Environmental Compliance Certificate.

The CIDG said the suspect was arrested after allegedly receiving the additional payment.

The case involves alleged violations of Republic Act No. 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, and Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code on robbery or extortion, in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The CIDG commended its Regional Field Unit 3, led by PCOL Grant A. Gollod, and the Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, headed by PLTCOL Marlon M. Cudal, along with ARTA Region 3, for the operation.