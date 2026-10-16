Binibining Pilipinas International 2025 Katrina Johnson, who will represent the Philippines at the 64th Miss International Beauty Pageant on 25 November 2026 in Tokyo, Japan, shared the inspiring story behind her journey, revealing that her aspirations extend beyond preparing for the prestigious international competition.

During a press conference following her courtesy call with Japanese Ambassador KITAGAWA Katsuro, Johnson recounted how her dream began with simple curiosity, which eventually grew into a desire to represent her country and serve others.

“Since then, I watched every audition, and I looked forward to who the Binibining International representative would be,” she shared.

Her admiration for the pageant deepened as she discovered its purpose and the opportunities it offers to inspire others. Over time, what began as curiosity transformed into a dream of becoming part of the prestigious competition.

“In terms of my inspiration, it's just wanting to be the type of woman who could inspire and call attention to things that need attention,” she added.

Beyond her pageant journey, Johnson also opened up about her professional background, revealing how her commitment to service has shaped her values and aspirations.

“I'm a pharmacist by profession, so I've always been about service and wanting people to feel better,” Johnson stated.

For Johnson, Miss International holds a special place in her heart because of its emphasis on meaningful advocacy and service beyond the stage. She believes the pageant's purpose goes beyond physical beauty and spectacular performances, highlighting the importance of making a difference in the community.

“It's not really like a typical pageant nowadays. They don't really focus on the performance aspect like a grand show; they focus on what you're doing outside of it,” she explained.