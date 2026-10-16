Miss International PH 2026 aspires to serve beyond spotlight
Binibining Pilipinas International 2025 Katrina Johnson, who will represent the Philippines at the 64th Miss International Beauty Pageant on 25 November 2026 in Tokyo, Japan, shared the inspiring story behind her journey, revealing that her aspirations extend beyond preparing for the prestigious international competition.
During a press conference following her courtesy call with Japanese Ambassador KITAGAWA Katsuro, Johnson recounted how her dream began with simple curiosity, which eventually grew into a desire to represent her country and serve others.
“Since then, I watched every audition, and I looked forward to who the Binibining International representative would be,” she shared.
Her admiration for the pageant deepened as she discovered its purpose and the opportunities it offers to inspire others. Over time, what began as curiosity transformed into a dream of becoming part of the prestigious competition.
“In terms of my inspiration, it's just wanting to be the type of woman who could inspire and call attention to things that need attention,” she added.
Beyond her pageant journey, Johnson also opened up about her professional background, revealing how her commitment to service has shaped her values and aspirations.
“I'm a pharmacist by profession, so I've always been about service and wanting people to feel better,” Johnson stated.
For Johnson, Miss International holds a special place in her heart because of its emphasis on meaningful advocacy and service beyond the stage. She believes the pageant's purpose goes beyond physical beauty and spectacular performances, highlighting the importance of making a difference in the community.
“It's not really like a typical pageant nowadays. They don't really focus on the performance aspect like a grand show; they focus on what you're doing outside of it,” she explained.
TURNING PRESSURE INTO MOTIVATION
As expectations continue to rise ahead of the international competition, Johnson remains determined to transform pressure into motivation rather than allowing it to become a burden.
“I don't really take it as a burden or a heaviness, but rather, it just really makes me want to do even better,” she said.
While representing the Philippines comes with significant expectations, Johnson sees the support of Filipino pageant fans as a source of strength. She hopes to deliver a performance that reflects the confidence, character, and excellence of Filipinas.
“I want to make sure that I give them the performance and showcase the level of Filipina that the Filipinos deserve,” Johnson emphasized.
Although comparisons with candidates from other countries are inevitable, Johnson chooses to focus on the people who have supported her journey. Rather than allowing doubts to affect her confidence, she draws motivation from the millions of Filipinos she hopes to make proud.
“Of course, when you think about it, ‘Oh my gosh, can I measure up?’ That's really where I fall back on. I have 117 million Filipinos that I need to laban for. I don't think that it is pressure, but rather motivation,” she shared.
A PURPOSE BEYOND THE CROWN
For Johnson, her journey to Miss International is about more than beauty, recognition, or winning a title. She hopes to use the platform to amplify meaningful causes and bring attention to people and communities whose stories deserve to be heard.
Ultimately, she believes that the true essence of pageantry lies in using one's influence to create a lasting impact beyond the spotlight.
“Although technically I have the spotlight, I wanted to be able to redirect that to the people who actually need it, because that's what pageantry is all about for me,” she concluded.