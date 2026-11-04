DA helps Ilocos farmer groups meet regulatory requirements

DA-AMIA Ilocos trains farmer organizations in Ilocos Norte and La Union on SEC and DOLE registration, renewal and regulatory compliance.

The Department of Agriculture's Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Agriculture (DA-AMIA) Ilocos has conducted an orientation to help farmer organizations in Ilocos Norte and La Union comply with registration and regulatory requirements of government agencies.

The two-day activity, held on 26 and 27 October, covered registration, renewal, securing a Certificate of Good Standing, and documentary requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Representatives of AMIA Villages from the two provinces participated in the sessions to better understand the procedures for maintaining their organizations' legal standing and meeting regulatory obligations.

Resource persons from the SEC and DOLE discussed registration and renewal processes, requirements for obtaining a Certificate of Good Standing, documentary submissions, and compliance deadlines.

An open forum was also conducted, allowing participants to raise concerns and seek clarification on penalties, settlement procedures, and possible remedies for outstanding obligations of their respective associations.

The orientation was held at the Department of Agriculture-Ilocos Norte Research and Experiment Center in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, and the Department of Agriculture-Ilocos Integrated Agricultural Research Center in Bacnotan, La Union, with support from municipal agriculture office focal persons.

In a statement, DA-AMIA Ilocos said the initiative aims to strengthen the organizational governance and institutional capacity of AMIA Villages while helping them meet regulatory requirements.

The agency said maintaining properly registered and compliant farmer organizations would improve their readiness to access government programs, services, and other development opportunities.