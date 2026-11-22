“I define victory as achieving the goals I set for myself,” began veteran Miata Cup racer Enzo Villareal. “In the Miata Cup, I have been aiming for the overall championship and a place on the perpetual trophy. In the MSCC Miata Spec Series, my goal is to finish first in class.”

Villareal did win on 14 November as first in class in the Miata Cup. He also managed to snag a third-place spot on the podium in the MSCC Spec Series.

“I fell short of both goals, but I still feel victorious,” he said.

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A little step back

Villareal explains that the Mazda Fan Festa here in the Philippines is patterned after the motorsports event of the same name in Japan.

The event includes various motorsports-related activities suitable for fans and enthusiasts. The highlights of the event are two distinct races: the MSCC Miata Spec Series and the MCP Miata Cup.

The MSCC Miata Spec Series is a one-make series using only fourth-generation (ND) Miata race cars built to identical specifications, with stock engines and transmissions and upgraded suspension and chassis components. The racers are categorized into three different classes: Class A, Class B and Class C. Villareal falls under Class C.

The MCP Miata Cup is open to all four generations of the Miata (NA, NB, NC and ND), and the racers are categorized into separate classes: NA-B, NC-D, stock ND and forced induction/modified. Villareal competes in the FI/modified class.

TWO for life Enzo Villareal and Ysa Aquino Villareal.

The race gets stronger

Villareal says that in the Miata Cup, he is proud of the recovery drives he pulled together after making some mistakes. For him, staying consistent in the MSCC Spec Series was enough to make the most of his opportunities.

“Sometimes, I focus too much on what’s next that I forget I’m already living goals I once set for myself,” he mused, “without realizing that it is victory in itself.”

Everything driven to victory takes preparation

Mental and physical preparations always go hand in hand.

To prepare mentally, Villareal says that watching onboard footage, remembering his braking points and racing lines, and learning from other drivers matter a lot. Physically, he conditions himself for the demands of a full race weekend by getting good sleep and staying hydrated.

“It is very important that I prepare both cars I use to minimize mechanical issues,” he added, “and to make sure I can finish both races.”

The perfect five

“Looking back, it makes sense that I ended up in racing,” he said. “I’ve always loved the thrill of speed and had a competitive nature. From running events and racing my friends on bicycles to downhill longboarding and, eventually, motorsports, I was always drawn to competition.”

His journey as a race car driver began when he was around 10 years old, when his dad took him to his first race at the Batangas Racing Circuit.

“I remember the PA announcer calling out the names of some of the local legends like Tyson Sy and Don Pastor,” he recalled. “I remember the engines roaring, the fumes and the rush of imagining if I were in the driver’s seat. After that day, I was hooked.”

Not long after, when he was around 10 or 11, his dad started taking him to Carmona on Saturdays to try go-karting. Villareal and his dad both knew that, given his age and how rarely they could get to the track — just once a week — he was already far behind, but that didn’t matter.

“I was still karting, and I loved it,” he said. “I first learned from the mechanics there. I still remember following them around the track as they pointed out with their thumbs down exactly where to brake.”

Once Villareal began taking lessons, his dreams of competing began. But the cost made racing feel out of reach, so he kept his ambitions more realistic moving forward.

THE white fourth-generation ND Miata is used in the MSCC Miata Spec Series.

THE black first-generation NA Miata is used in the Miata Cup.

“I never lost my interest in racing and cars. I competed in downhill longboard racing for several years and dabbled in slalom racing for a short bit before eventually building up a car that I could take to the track,” he continued.

Everything changed five years ago when he acquired his Miata — and racing finally became a realistic possibility.

“It was after taking formal lessons with Don Pastor that I realized I could finally compete in motorsports.”

Before we part, he shares that every racer’s goal is to win. But with factors like mechanical failures, collisions, rain and frequent driver error, his realistic goal is to race at his best.