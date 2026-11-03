Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are increasingly using content creators to reach new customers and drive online sales through Shopee’s Affiliate Program, which connects businesses with creators who promote products to their audiences.

Affiliate-driven traffic and sales on the e-commerce platform have grown by more than 1.5 times, reflecting the growing role of creator partnerships in helping local brands attract shoppers and convert product discovery into purchases.

Three Filipino businesses — Herah, B Coffee Co. and Hyperbrands — have used the program in different ways to promote their products.

Innerwear brand Herah found success through a creator video demonstrating how its nipple covers could be washed using dishwashing liquid. The practical demonstration generated an unexpected increase in sales, prompting the company to work with niche creators and use performance data to identify effective content.

“You won't be embarrassed when you recommend Herah. When someone recommends us to their friends, family, and followers, they’re putting their own reputation behind the product. We want to make sure we deserve that trust,” said Herah CEO Ryan Uy.

Hyperbrands, which operates pet-care brands Dentalight and Moochie, works with affiliates who are also pet owners. The company uses Shopee's performance data to assess creator content, identify effective formats and refine its marketing approach.

“Those moments remind us that there is always more to learn. Even when we think we have found a winning approach, creators bring fresh ideas that encourage us to keep experimenting and exploring,” said Hyperbrands CEO Luis Gan.

Meanwhile, B Coffee Co. uses creators to demonstrate how its coffee machines and capsules fit into everyday routines, helping shoppers understand the products beyond their listed specifications.

“A product listing can explain what a coffee machine does. A creator can show why you would want one beside your laptop or on your kitchen counter,” said B Coffee CEO Miguel Guerrero.

He added: “For a growing brand, having inspiration and checkout in the same journey is powerful.”