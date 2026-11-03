DEPARTMENT of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin says the country, in terms of oil supply, is close to stocking up on its 60-day maximum capacity. She also said that she and her fellow ASEAN energy officials are in discussions regarding regional stockpiling and supply-sharing to ensure energy security.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has identified nine potential winning bidders for 12 projects offering a combined capacity of 428 megawatts (MW) under the country's first Special Green Energy Auction for Waste-to-Energy (Special GEA-WTE).

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the auction opens opportunities to convert municipal solid waste into an energy resource while addressing the country's electricity and waste management needs.

"This first waste-to-energy auction opens new opportunities to turn municipal solid waste into a productive energy resource. It is an important step toward encouraging investments that can support electricity supply while helping communities address growing waste management challenges," Garin said.

The electronic auction, conducted on 13 October 2026, received 12 bids from nine qualified bidders. All submissions passed the required evaluation and validation, covering bid bond compliance, capacity offers, electricity prices and committed delivery dates.

All price offers were below the approved auction reserve price, with the proposed projects committing to begin electricity delivery no later than 31 December 2029.

The facilities are planned across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, with the City Government of Davao among the potential winning bidders.

Once operational, the facilities could provide additional electricity during periods of heightened demand, including those associated with El Niño. They may also offer an alternative treatment option for suitable municipal waste and help reduce waste accumulation that can clog drainage systems and waterways.

However, the DOE clarified that inclusion in the Notice of Award does not constitute a final award. Potential winning bidders have a non-extendible period of 30 calendar days from the notice's posting on the agency's website to submit the required documents.

"Securing a place in the auction is only the beginning. Project developers must meet the required conditions and demonstrate their readiness to deliver. Our priority is to ensure that these commitments translate into actual projects that serve the public," Garin said.