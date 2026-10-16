Philippine embassy pushes back against viral UK news clip on Filipinos

The statement followed a man-on-the-street interview by the British broadcaster in which the woman spoke candidly about the healthcare and other benefits she receives after moving to the UK.

“The Embassy believes that isolated expressions of anti-immigrant sentiment are not representative of the wider British society. The longstanding relationship between the Filipino and British people is marked by mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, which continues to be evident in their daily interactions,” it added.

“The Embassy notes with concern recent portrayals of the Filipino diaspora in the United Kingdom that do not accurately reflect its character and contributions,” the statement read.

The Philippine Embassy in London has issued an official statement expressing concern over the portrayal of Filipinos in a viral GB News reel clip that turned an elderly Filipina’s remarks about British public benefits into a debate over immigration and taxpayers’ money.

“Everything is free. The best when it comes to benefits, specially your medical. I collapse here. I spent nothing. When I collapse in the Philippines, because of my heart problem, I spent almost 200,000. That’s the reason why I’ve been here,” she said.

When told “some English people are unhappy with immigration,” she replied, “I don’t think so, I passed the UK examination in just one click.”

Asked, “Do you feel English?” she answered, “Yes, of course. I love this place. I feel safe. I don’t care with the government as long as I’m receiving already the benefits. I’m enjoying the place.”

GB News presenter Ben Leo subsequently challenged the arrangement, saying, “food for thought… Why is it British taxpayers problem or duty to pay for people like her?”

The segment drew backlash online, with viewers questioning whether the interview presented the full picture of the woman’s circumstances.

One social media user argued, “In fairness the old filipina lady probably worked all her life and contributed to the UK government and paid her taxes.”

Another identified the woman as Angie Gomez, claiming, “Her name is Angie Gomez, she is 75 yrs old and STILL working at Queen Mary University Hospital in London. She has worked here for decades and has been a taxpayer all her life. Majority of people are already retired at age 75.”

The claims about Gomez’s identity, employment history and tax contributions have not been independently verified.

The Embassy’s response calls for a broader view of Filipinos in Britain, whose lives and contributions cannot be adequately captured by a single viral exchange.