PITX expects 1.9M passengers for Undas, long weekend

The situation at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx) in Parañaque City on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, eight days before Christmas, shows an increased influx of passengers traveling to their respective provinces. This has led to a higher volume of people at the terminal.

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) expects about 1.9 million passengers from 25 October through Undas, with increased bus trips and improved access through the LRT-1 station contributing to the projected influx.

PITX spokesperson Jason Salvador said Sunday that passenger volume is expected to be slightly higher than last year as bus companies add trips to provincial destinations.

"We still anticipate around 1.9 million passengers from the week of October 25, next Sunday 'yan, hanggang sa Araw ng mga Patay. So marami-rami pa rin 'yan, kaya naman tuloy-tuloy ang ating paghahanda," he said in a radio interview.

Salvador said preparations are ongoing to ensure safe, orderly and comfortable travel for passengers heading to their home provinces for the annual observance.

He also cited the LRT-1 station at PITX as a factor making the terminal more accessible to commuters. "Lalong lalo na 'yung nadagdagan 'yung LRT station mismo dito PITX, mas naging accessible sa kanila pumunta dito," said Salvador.

Salvador said the additional long weekend following Undas could help spread out passenger traffic and ease congestion at the terminal.