Lulu Tan-Gan opens first pop-up 'Tailored Traditions'

A modern expression of Filipino craftsmanship, Lulu Tan-Gan reimagines piña into refined everyday essentials with her latest collection, ‘Tailored Traditions,’ unveiled at her first-ever pop-up boutique at Power Plant Mall.

The renaissance of Philippine heritage fabric is reaching an exciting new peak. Starting 4 November, design luminary Lulu Tan-Gan will open the doors to her first-ever pop-up boutique at the Power Plant Mall, Rockwell. The highly anticipated showcase introduces a revolutionary concept in luxury piña fashion aptly named TAILORED TRADITIONS.

Known globally as the undisputed pioneer of PiñaWear, Tan-Gan’s latest venture is a deliberate, masterful return to the basics. The collection pivots away from purely ceremonial or evening wear, placing its focus firmly on the ultimate wardrobe staple: the classic shirt. By applying precise tailoring to the traditionally stiff pineapple fiber, Tan-Gan transforms the material into unstructured, breathable, and effortlessly sophisticated everyday luxuries.

"With the rising interest in piña, I feel that I have come full circle," shares Tan-Gan. "Over the past 20 years, I have explored and tested this raw, ethereal fabric through various fabric manipulations. With Tailored Traditions, I return to the essence of my journey: modelling heritage for contemporary use."

This collection bridges the gap between historical reverence and the fast-paced modern wardrobe. It reimagines the ethereal, translucent properties of piña as a functional canvas for sharp collars, clean plackets, and relaxed silhouettes. For the modern Filipino, it offers a seamless transition from a high-stakes boardroom meeting to a weekend gallery opening.

As artisanal sustainability becomes the ultimate hallmark of modern luxury, Tan-Gan’s pop-up is a timely reminder that our finest traditions don't belong in museum glass cases—they belong in our everyday closets.