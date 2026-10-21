The Gorgeous Glow PH CEO balances international fashion week appearances with her ambition to build a global beauty and wellness brand, even skipping events when business calls.

Former beauty queen Rosenda Casaje believes the concept of beauty has evolved. The Mrs. Global Universe 2020 titleholder and hands-on president and CEO of Gorgeous Glow PH first launched her e-commerce beauty and wellness brand in 2018 with a standard market goal.

“Filipinos have always favored fair skin, so that was our initial focus,” Casaje shared during a recent media roundtable. “Since then, Gorgeous Glow has expanded to focus on overall wellness, health, and longevity.”

The 36-year-old mother of two is a familiar face at international fashion weeks, frequently traveling to New York, Milan, and Dubai. Through these global experiences, she realized that Filipino women want more than just skin lightening. Many simply wish to nourish their natural complexion, focusing on smooth, firm, and radiant skin that reflects good health.

A deeply committed entrepreneur, Casaje prioritizes her brand above all else. She would sometimes decline fashion week invitations if they conflict with product launches or company events, keeping her main goal in sight: building a global brand.

That ambition is driven by her personal mantra: Do it right away. She admits to having little patience for drawn-out development cycles.

“Whenever an idea strikes, I act on it immediately,” she explained in Filipino. “I do not like delaying things. Once I have a concept in mind, I want to execute it right then and there.”

Despite her high-profile lifestyle, Casaje values humility—a quality she has observed even among the global elite during fashion week. For her, the highlight of these trips is not just the runway shows, but connecting with fellow business owners.

She has dined and networked with executives and founders of top luxury houses,trading insights on her true passion: business. Beyond gaining valuable strategic and marketing advice, she enjoys discovering how relatable these industry figures are.

“They are surprisingly down-to-earth,” she noted in Filipino. “Sitting down with founders of major brands like Schiaparelli and discussing business strategies feels just like talking with regular, everyday entrepreneurs.”

Gorgeous Glow PH products.

Gorgeous Glow PH offers a wide range of products—from skin-nourishing formulas and body contouring wear to slimming coffee—available across major e-commerce platforms including Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop,and the brand's official website. Through affiliate programs, the business has also created income opportunities for local resellers and creators.

While her fast-paced drive propels the business forward, Casaje admits that waiting can be a test of patience—particularly when it comes to regulatory approvals.

“The process takes time,” she said. “In the Philippines, FDA approval takes at least six months, which requires precise planning and patience when scheduling product launches.”