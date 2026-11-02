An endangered Brown Booby (𝘚𝘶𝘭𝘢 𝘭𝘦𝘶𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳) was rescued by local government personnel and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the town of Cabangan, Zambales.

In a social media post today, the DENR said that Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Olongapo City chief Edward Sernadilla reported that a seabird was found along the coast of Cabangan and initially secured by the town’s Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO).

"MENRO Cabangan coordinated with CENRO Olongapo City to facilitate the proper turnover of the bird and ensure immediate intervention. We then arranged its transfer to the Wildlife in Action Rescue Center within the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA)," Sernadilla said.

Wildlife personnel and veterinarians at the facility assessed the bird’s condition and provided the necessary medical care to stabilize it ahead of rehabilitation and possible release into its natural habitat.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo commended the prompt response of local authorities and underscored the importance of cooperation among government agencies and communities in protecting wildlife.

"The rescue highlights the role of local government units and communities in reporting wildlife emergencies, enabling trained personnel to provide appropriate care to injured or distressed animals," Pablo said.

The Brown Booby (𝘚𝘶𝘭𝘢 𝘭𝘦𝘶𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳) is classified as an endangered species under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09, or the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Fauna and Their Categories. It is also protected under Republic Act No. 9147, otherwise known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.