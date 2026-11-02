Police arrested 13 individuals allegedly caught participating in an illegal cockfighting activity, locally known as tupada, in Barangay Mambugan, Antipolo City, on Sunday morning, 1 November 2026.

According to the Antipolo Component City Police Station, intelligence operatives conducting an anti-criminality operation discovered the suspects engaged in illegal gambling at Sitio Ruhat 3.

Authorities confiscated ₱14,300 in suspected betting money, two fighting roosters and two sets of gaffs used in cockfighting.