13 arrested in illegal cockfighting raid in Antipolo
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Police arrested 13 individuals allegedly caught participating in an illegal cockfighting activity, locally known as tupada, in Barangay Mambugan, Antipolo City, on Sunday morning, 1 November 2026.
According to the Antipolo Component City Police Station, intelligence operatives conducting an anti-criminality operation discovered the suspects engaged in illegal gambling at Sitio Ruhat 3.
Authorities confiscated ₱14,300 in suspected betting money, two fighting roosters and two sets of gaffs used in cockfighting.
The suspects, all adults and residents of Barangay Mambugan, were taken into police custody for documentation and the filing of charges under Presidential Decree No. 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling activities.