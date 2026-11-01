National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Officer-in-Charge PBGen Christopher Abrahano has directed all police districts and units in Metro Manila to conduct a thorough accounting and inventory of vehicles impounded or recovered during police operations.

The order follows concerns and reports that some recovered vehicles including those reported to be stolen, were allegedly being used by police personnel for personal purposes instead of being properly documented, secured, and accounted for under established procedures.

NCRPO Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano stressed that all vehicles taken into police custody must be properly recorded, safeguarded, and handled strictly in accordance with existing rules.

He directed unit commanders to verify the status, location, and disposition of every impounded or recovered vehicle under their responsibility and immediately report any discrepancy or unauthorized use.

The NCRPO chief issued a stern warning against personnel who may be exploiting their positions to use recovered or impounded vehicles for personal benefit, emphasizing that such conduct constitutes a serious breach of police discipline and public trust.