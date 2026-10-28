DOH places NCR under Code White Alert during Undas
The Department of Health (DOH) will place Metro Manila under Code White Alert status from 31 October to 2 November.
"This is in preparation for the potential increase in patients who will need immediate medical attention this Undas," said the DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCHD).
The DOH-MMCHD noted that the Health Emergency Response Teams (HERTs) of 17 local government units (LGUs) and hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) will implement the Code White Alert status.
Under the alert status, health facilities and healthcare workers will intensify preparations to ensure they can immediately respond to emergency situations and other incidents that may occur during this period.
It added that the DOH operations center will be placed on standby for the quick coordination and immediate reporting of incidents in the NCR.
Meanwhile, the DOH-MMCHD reminded the public to ensure their health and safety while traveling and visiting cemeteries, which includes bringing enough water to prevent dehydration and taking maintenance medications on time.
The DOH Code Alert System is a mechanism for providing health services during emergencies and disasters, with Code White Alert as the lowest status that places health facilities on standby mode.
Code White Alert is usually activated during national events, holidays, or celebrations, among other conditions. The other color statuses under the system are Code Blue and Code Red. Code Blue triggers the partial mobilization of hospital personnel and resources, while Code Red implements full mobilization.