Caretakers start repairing and repainting of tombs and niches at the Manila North Cemetery on Sunday 11 October 2026 in preparation of the Undas ( All Saints' and All Souls' day) observances. The management of Manila North Cemetery has set 27 October as the last day for cleaning, repairing and repainting of graves while 28 October is the last day of burial.

The Department of Health (DOH) will place Metro Manila under Code White Alert status from 31 October to 2 November.

"This is in preparation for the potential increase in patients who will need immediate medical attention this Undas," said the DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCHD).

The DOH-MMCHD noted that the Health Emergency Response Teams (HERTs) of 17 local government units (LGUs) and hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) will implement the Code White Alert status.

Under the alert status, health facilities and healthcare workers will intensify preparations to ensure they can immediately respond to emergency situations and other incidents that may occur during this period.

It added that the DOH operations center will be placed on standby for the quick coordination and immediate reporting of incidents in the NCR.

Meanwhile, the DOH-MMCHD reminded the public to ensure their health and safety while traveling and visiting cemeteries, which includes bringing enough water to prevent dehydration and taking maintenance medications on time.

The DOH Code Alert System is a mechanism for providing health services during emergencies and disasters, with Code White Alert as the lowest status that places health facilities on standby mode.