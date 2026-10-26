Cyberlibel cases vs GMA 7, Philip Lustre attack press freedom – Ridon

The recent cyberlibel cases filed against media personalities from GMA Network and veteran journalist Philip Lustre Jr. display a clear attack on press freedom in the Philippines, public prosecutor Rep. Terry Ridon said Monday.

The lawmaker emphasized the need for the House of Representatives to look into the development and noted that the House Prosecution Panel would stand by the media through the incidents.

“The House Prosecution Panel is expressing its concern over the series of cases that were filed against the media, to broadcast networks like GMA 7 and journalist Philip Lustre. This is an attack on press freedom,” Ridon said in a press conference.

“Congress will not allow this, the House Prosecution Panel will not allow this. They did it with ABS-CBN before, they did it with Rappler. We will not allow them to do it again, not under our watch,” he added.

Amid the legal troubles, Ridon said that the panel was willing to extend assistance if necessary to the affected media personalities, accompanying them through every step of the legal process.

On Friday, 23 October, Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte filed cyberlibel charges against executives and reporters from GMA 7 along with National Bureau Investigation Director Atty. Melvin Matibag, and former police officer Rodulfo Gracioso.

The charges stemmed from a broadcast of the network where Gracioso detailed alleged suitcase deliveries to Pulong that he reportedly conducted based on the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

After the filing, the lawmaker said that he filed charges to protect his family members who were also implicated in the allegations, which their camp had maintained was untrue and solely intended to ruin their reputation.

The following day, Lustre was arrested while attending a media forum in Quezon City by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and was taken to Kamuning Police Station 10 based on a cyberlibel charge that was reportedly also filed in Davao City.

He was able to post a P48,000 bail on the same day, accompanied by his lawyer Atty. Dino de Leon.

Reports have since come out that the individual behind the complaints was Atty. Manases “Mans” Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Ridon said that such findings were alarming, considering the fact that media networks such as ABS-CBN and Rappler faced similar issues during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The lawmaker maintained that a “red-line” had to be drawn on filing criminal charges against journalists who were writing about factual information and those that were merely reporting on their observations.

“It speaks volumes about how [the Dutertes] actually look at the media and there is historical precedent on it,” he stated.

The representative of Bicol Saro partylist said that he was open to joining a House resolution that would urge for a congressional inquiry into the incidents, referencing ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio who he said had similar observations.

In a statement on Monday, Tinio said that he noticed an “unmistakable” pattern between the arrest of Lustre and the case that was filed against GMA 7.

The staunch critic of the Dutertes labeled the development as a “systemic effort to silence the critical press” and lamented the fact that cyberlibel had become weaponized against journalists.

“The arrest of Sir Philip Lustre is an alarming escalation in the weaponization of cyberlibel against journalists. He was arrested without ever knowing there was a case against him–and he does not even know who his accuser is. What is this, trial by ambush?” Tinio stressed.