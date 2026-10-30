Rockefeller Center is bringing Halloween festivities to the heart of Manhattan with free face painting, children's workshops and family-friendly activities on Saturday, 31 October, as New York City prepares for a weekend of celebrations.

The iconic landmark's Top of the Rock observation deck will host Halloween activities for children, combining seasonal entertainment with panoramic views of the New York City skyline.

Children ages 5 to 12 can decorate their own trick-or-treat bags from 1 to 3 p.m., while complimentary face painting will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Face painting is included with admission to Top of the Rock, which offers visitors views of Manhattan from approximately 70 floors above the city.

Art and Halloween festivities

Rockefeller Center will also host a free children's art workshop featuring renowned American artist Kenny Scharf, whose colorful works are part of the ongoing exhibition “Scary and the Dancers.”

The workshop, organized through Art Production Fund's Art Sundaes program, will take place at Center Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Children will have the opportunity to create Scharf-inspired painted planters, which will become part of a public art exhibition at Rockefeller Center.

The weekend also marks the final days of Scharf's exhibition, giving visitors another opportunity to experience his distinctive artistic style.

Marathon weekend promotion

Alongside its Halloween activities, Rockefeller Center is offering discounted admission to runners participating in the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon.

Registered marathon participants can purchase Top of the Rock timed admission tickets for $26 from 30 October to 2 November.

To qualify, runners must present their official 2026 marathon bib or proof of enrollment at the Top of the Rock box office.

The promotion allows participants to enjoy views of the Manhattan skyline while celebrating their participation in the annual race.

Rockefeller Center will continue its seasonal programming in November, including Meet the Tree Day on 7 November, ahead of the holiday season.