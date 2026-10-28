Israel president urges against new vote despite inconclusive result

Speaking at a rally, Netanyahu said that Israel had a "unique opportunity" with Trump to "forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran".

Eisenkot in a post-election appearance warned Israel's security chiefs not to let Netanyahu put his political survival over the national interest.

"Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political needs," he said.

Defence Minister Israel Katz lashed out at the remarks on Wednesday, calling them "an anti-democratic statement detached from reality".