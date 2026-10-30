Power, oil firms on alert for Undas rush

OFFICIALS from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board inspect a public bus during safety monitoring operations at a Metro Manila terminal on Thursday, ensuring passenger safety and vehicle roadworthiness ahead of the Undas holiday rush.

Power producers, grid operators, electricity distributors, and oil companies are on heightened alert to prevent supply disruptions as millions of Filipinos travel for the Undas holidays.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said Friday it is coordinating with industry players to maintain stable electricity and fuel supplies, with contingency measures in place to address potential power shortages and localized outages.

Power generation companies, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, distribution utilities and electric cooperatives are closely monitoring electricity supply and demand to ensure a swift response to disruptions.

For the downstream oil industry, the DOE is working with fuel suppliers to maintain adequate inventories and keep gasoline stations along major travel routes operational amid the expected surge in motorists.

The agency is also monitoring pump prices to protect consumers against unfair pricing practices during the holiday rush.

“While the DOE works with the energy industry to maintain reliable energy services during Undas, the public can also help ensure a safe and responsible observance. Simple steps, such as unplugging appliances and checking electrical connections before leaving home, can help conserve energy and protect lives and property,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

Meanwhile, the DOE is encouraging electric vehicle (EV) owners to plan charging stops ahead of their trips to avoid delays and unnecessary detours.

As of September, the country had 1,941 publicly accessible EV charging points, with locations available through the EV Industry Philippines website.

Motorists were likewise advised to maintain their vehicles, plan their routes and consider carpooling or public transportation to conserve fuel and ease traffic congestion.

Likewise, the DOE urged households to report electrical hazards and suspected illegal connections through the government's eGovPH application.