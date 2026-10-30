Philippine trade hits record $24.9B in September
The Philippines recorded its highest-ever monthly merchandise trade value in September 2026, with combined exports and imports reaching $24.90 billion, up 29.5% from $19.24 billion a year earlier, as both shipments and purchases from overseas posted record highs.
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that exports rose 35.6% to $9.87 billion from $7.28 billion in September 2025, while imports increased 25.7% to $15.03 billion from $11.95 billion.
Despite stronger export sales, the country’s trade deficit widened 10.3% year-on-year to $5.15 billion.
Electronic products led export earnings, accounting for $6.92 billion or 70.1% of total shipments. Manufactured goods made up the largest share of exports at $8.48 billion, equivalent to 85.9%.
The United States was the Philippines’ biggest export market, buying $2.63 billion worth of goods, followed by Hong Kong with $1.55 billion, China with $1.12 billion, Vietnam with $785.15 million and Japan with $619.17 million.
On the import side, electronic products also topped the list at $5.80 billion, representing 38.6% of total purchases. Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials followed with $1.97 billion.
South Korea was the country’s largest import supplier, accounting for $3.92 billion, followed by China with $3.36 billion.
For the January-to-September period, exports increased 17.2% to $73.95 billion, while imports climbed 20.3% to $121.11 billion. Both figures were the highest recorded for the nine-month period since the series began in 1991.