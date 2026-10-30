SECURITY guards patrol the Manila International Container Port, one of the country’s busiest cargo gateways, as authorities maintain heightened vigilance to safeguard shipments, prevent smuggling, and ensure the smooth flow of trade and port operations.

The Philippines recorded its highest-ever monthly merchandise trade value in September 2026, with combined exports and imports reaching $24.90 billion, up 29.5% from $19.24 billion a year earlier, as both shipments and purchases from overseas posted record highs.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that exports rose 35.6% to $9.87 billion from $7.28 billion in September 2025, while imports increased 25.7% to $15.03 billion from $11.95 billion.

Despite stronger export sales, the country’s trade deficit widened 10.3% year-on-year to $5.15 billion.

Electronic products led export earnings, accounting for $6.92 billion or 70.1% of total shipments. Manufactured goods made up the largest share of exports at $8.48 billion, equivalent to 85.9%.

The United States was the Philippines’ biggest export market, buying $2.63 billion worth of goods, followed by Hong Kong with $1.55 billion, China with $1.12 billion, Vietnam with $785.15 million and Japan with $619.17 million.

On the import side, electronic products also topped the list at $5.80 billion, representing 38.6% of total purchases. Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials followed with $1.97 billion.

South Korea was the country’s largest import supplier, accounting for $3.92 billion, followed by China with $3.36 billion.