Suzy Polyanska, vice president for player engagement at OnlyFun.PH, discusses the launch of FollowBet x VMX Live, an interactive livestreaming feature that combines celebrity engagement and online gaming.

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. is expanding its digital gaming portfolio with the launch of FollowBet x VMX Live on its OnlyFun.PH platform, bringing celebrity livestreams and real-time gaming together through a partnership with Viva Communications.

The new feature will be led by Vivamax (VMX) stars Angeli Khang and Robb Guinto, who will serve as brand ambassadors and livestream hosts, allowing users to interact with the personalities and participate in games without leaving the broadcast.

The launch builds on Bloomberry’s expansion into interactive digital entertainment through its FUNaloMAX portfolio.

Suzy Polyanska, OnlyFun.PH vice president for player engagement, said the feature aims to introduce a more community-driven form of digital entertainment.

“We are bringing together regulated gaming, live streaming, and interaction. Imagine watching your favorite personality online. You can watch or comment, but with FollowBet, we are making this interaction much more exciting by creating a community where people can interact with their favorite celebrity and, at the same time, participate in games,” she said.

Jay Montelibano, vice president of Viva Communications, said the partnership gives VMX artists another channel to reach audiences and strengthen their connection with fans.

“It gives them also the chance to widen their fan base, interact with the community, and build more rapport,” Montelibano said.

Angeli described her appointment as an opportunity to build trust and connect with audiences, while Robb said she was excited to bring her social media personality to livestreams.

The platform plans to feature more VMX personalities in the coming weeks, including Jen Rosa, Skye, the Razon sisters and Zarah Laxamana. Montelibano said the service operates around the clock and will allow users to move between artists’ livestreams.

FollowBet operates under a Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) license, according to the company. Polyanska said the platform uses identity verification, content monitoring and responsible gaming controls, positioning it as an age-restricted alternative to open public livestreaming platforms.