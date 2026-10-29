Rosegie Ramos clinched the Philippines’ second medal after grabbing a bronze medal in the women’s 53-kilogram category of the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China on Thursday.

Ramos lifted 94kgs in snatch for a podium finish as she continues the Filipino lifters’ medal streak which began with Rose Jean Ramos’ bronze medal finish in the women’s 49kg category.

She also lifted 114kg in the clean-and jerk- finishing fifth in the event with a total lift of 211kg for a fourth-place finish overall.