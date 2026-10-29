Ramos plucks Phl’s second weightlifting medal
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Rosegie Ramos clinched the Philippines’ second medal after grabbing a bronze medal in the women’s 53-kilogram category of the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China on Thursday.
Ramos lifted 94kgs in snatch for a podium finish as she continues the Filipino lifters’ medal streak which began with Rose Jean Ramos’ bronze medal finish in the women’s 49kg category.
She also lifted 114kg in the clean-and jerk- finishing fifth in the event with a total lift of 211kg for a fourth-place finish overall.
Asian Games bronze medalist Albert Ian delos Santos looks to keep the momentum going as he competes in the men’s 70kg event on Friday at 7 p.m. at the same venue.