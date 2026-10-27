Ramos snatches bronze

Rosegie Ramos snagged a bronze medal in the snatch of the womn’s 49-kilogram category to kick off the Philippines’ campaign in the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China on Tuesday.

Ramos lifted 86kgs in the snatch for a podium finish as she finished ninth in the clean-and-jerk with 95kgs for a total finish of 181kgs for fifth place in the tournament which serves as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Ri Song Gum of North Korea clinched three golds after lifting a snatch of 92kgs and a clean-and-jerk of 119kgs for a total of 211kgs.

Zhao Jinhong of China seiped three silver medals with a lift of 91kgs in snatch, 116kgs in the clean-and-jerk and a total lift of 207kgs.

Huang Yi Chen of Chinese Taipei took a bronze medal after a total lift of 186kgs.

Taiwanese lifter Fang Wan Ling also captured a bronze medal in the clean-and-jerk after lifting 105kgs.