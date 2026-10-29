NAPOLCOM to file charges vs. 3 cops over alleged media violence

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) is preparing to file a formal motu proprio administrative complaint against three police officers following reports of violence against media personnel during a farmers’ protest outside the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Central Office along Elliptical Road on 19 October 2026.

NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Atty. Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said Thursday that he had instructed the Inspection, Monitoring, and Investigation Service (IMIS) to complete its initial fact-finding steps to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the officers involved.

Administrative charges will be formally filed against the three identified personnel.

The investigation stems from reports that journalists covering the demonstration were subjected to physical force by uniformed police officers. The affected media workers include Bulatlat reporter Aaron Ernest Cruz, who reportedly sustained injuries, an intern from the Altermidya Network, and a community journalist from TUDLA Productions.

“Media workers must be able to perform their duties safely and without fear of violence or intimidation,” Calinisan said. “We expect our police officers to exercise their authority with strict professionalism, restraint, and utmost respect for human rights. Misconduct will not be ignored.”

With the preliminary inquiry concluded, NAPOLCOM is finalizing the formal charges against the three officers to ensure they are held administratively accountable under existing laws and commission rules.