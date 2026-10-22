CHR probes alleged police violence against journalist during farmers’ protest

The CHR released a statement through Commissioner and Spokesperson Beda Epres regarding the alleged use of excessive force by the QCPD against a journalist during a farmers’ protest beside the DAR premises on 19 October 2026.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) reported Thursday that its National Capital Region Office conducted a Quick Response Operation (QRO) to investigate allegations of excessive force by Quezon City police personnel against Bulatlat journalist Aaron Ernest Cruz during a recent farmers’ protest outside the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

“Cruz reportedly sustained bruises during an attempted arrest, which his colleagues prevented, and subsequently underwent medical examination,” CHR spokesperson Commissioner Beda Epres said in a statement.

The human rights commission initiated a motu proprio investigation, regardless of whether the journalist files a formal complaint following the incident.

“CHR investigators have also gathered initial accounts from witnesses and protest organizers and requested relevant operational records from the Quezon City Police District,” Epres said.

“Pending the release of these documents, the CHR continues to coordinate with concerned parties to secure formal statements and medical records and assist affected individuals in filing complaints,” the spokesperson added.

Epres also stressed that the CHR is investigating reports of harm and harassment involving student journalists during the protest.

The CHR reiterated the importance of protecting journalists, citing National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Resolution No. 2025-0472, which approved the Philippine National Police’s Rule on Media Relations, Safety of Journalists and Media Practitioners, and Enhancing Freedom of Expression and Access to Public Information.

Section 7(3) of the resolution prohibits the use of force against journalists under any circumstances, especially during high-pressure situations.

“This principle should be upheld even during the dissolution or dispersion of the demonstrations or persecution and detention of demonstrators, acts of brutality or arbitrary detention of access, detention, or arrest of journalists,” the rule reads.

The human rights commission reminded law enforcement authorities that maintaining public order must remain consistent with the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and press freedom.