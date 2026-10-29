Katseye brings first world tour to Manila, Cebu

Global girl group KATSEYE is set to return to the Philippines as part of its first-ever WILDWORLD Tour, with concerts scheduled in Manila and Cebu next year.

Live Nation Philippines announced that the six-member act will perform on 29 January 2027 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena before heading to the SM Seaside Cebu Arena on 7 February 2027.

Ticket sales will begin with EYEKONS Membership registration from 29 October to 1 November, followed by the membership presale on 10 November. A Mastercard presale will run from 11 to 12 November, while the KATSEYE.WORLD Artist Presale is scheduled for 12 November.

General ticket sales will open on 13 November via Ticketmaster Philippines.

KATSEYE, formed through HYBE and Geffen Records’ global audition project The Debut: Dream Academy, has quickly built an international following with its blend of pop, performance and multicultural appeal.