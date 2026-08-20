KATSEYE leader Sophia Laforteza is once again drawing attention online after a photo reportedly showing her with Leon Barretto surfaced on social media.
The two, who have been romantically linked but have not publicly confirmed a relationship, were said to have been seen together aboard Disneyland’s Space Mountain. The image circulated while Laforteza is on a temporary break from activities with KATSEYE.
A park guest who shared the photo also recalled meeting Laforteza while waiting for the attraction, describing the Filipina pop star as warm and accommodating toward her daughters.
The sighting quickly generated discussion among fans, although questions were later raised about when the image was actually taken. Some social media users pointed to an earlier Disneyland post from Barretto and noted similarities in his clothing.
The date of the viral photo has not been independently established, and neither Laforteza nor Barretto has publicly addressed the latest speculation surrounding them.