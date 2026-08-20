A park guest who shared the photo also recalled meeting Laforteza while waiting for the attraction, describing the Filipina pop star as warm and accommodating toward her daughters.

The sighting quickly generated discussion among fans, although questions were later raised about when the image was actually taken. Some social media users pointed to an earlier Disneyland post from Barretto and noted similarities in his clothing.

The date of the viral photo has not been independently established, and neither Laforteza nor Barretto has publicly addressed the latest speculation surrounding them.