THE project will be undertaken by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation at its existing plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna, where the company plans to introduce hybrid production capabilities alongside its current vehicle lineup.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is preparing to apply for the government’s Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS) as it pursues plans to manufacture hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) locally under a broader P7-billion investment program.

The company said it is coordinating with government agencies and industry stakeholders while awaiting the release of EVIS implementing rules and regulations, which will establish the requirements for formal applications.

MMPC President and CEO Ritsu Imaeda said the company is assessing the investments and operational requirements needed to make local hybrid production sustainable.

“Because the details of the EVIS have not been announced yet, we are carefully studying the investment requirements and the conditions needed to ensure the long-term viability of HEV production in the Philippines,” Imaeda said.

The assessment covers market demand, workforce requirements, parts availability, supplier readiness and after-sales service capabilities, according to the company.

MMPC said these considerations are necessary to ensure it can meet government requirements while maintaining product quality and reliable customer support.

The company plans to introduce HEV production at its manufacturing facility in Santa Rosa, Laguna, subject to approval under EVIS.

It currently manufactures the Mirage and L300 in the Philippines, providing an existing base for expanding its local manufacturing operations.