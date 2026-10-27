The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with Mastercard to help Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) adopt digital tools, strengthen electronic payment capabilities and expand their reach in online markets.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed on 26 October 2026, the DTI’s E-Commerce Bureau (ECB) and Mastercard will work together to improve small businesses’ access to digital technology and electronic payment solutions.

The partnership also seeks to build merchants’ confidence in using online platforms securely and effectively, with plans to introduce training programs and practical resources to help businesses adapt to changing consumer habits.

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“Many small businesses are already selling online. What some still need is greater confidence in accepting payments and engaging with customers safely and securely. By working with Mastercard, we hope to bridge that gap and help them get there,” DTI ECB Director Atty. Eryl Royce R. Nagtalon said.

The initiative comes as digital payments account for a growing share of transactions in the country. Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ E-Payments Measurement Report showed that digital transactions represented 64.69% of retail payments in 2025, up from 57.45% in 2024.

Merchant payments, including transactions involving MSMEs, accounted for 74.31% of total digital transactions, underscoring the importance of electronic payments in everyday commerce.

Mastercard Philippines Country Manager Jason Crasto said digitalization could help small enterprises reach more customers, improve efficiency and compete in an increasingly connected marketplace.

“MSMEs are at the heart of the Philippine economy, and digitalization can give them new ways to reach customers, operate more efficiently and compete in an increasingly connected marketplace,” Crasto said.